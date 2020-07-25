TOWN OF MAGNOLIA

Authorities said an Elkhorn man and woman have been hospitalized with "life-threatening injuries" after their vehicle was rear-ended in a two-car crash on Highway 104 in the town of Magnolia on Saturday afternoon.

According to a Rock County Sheriff’s Office release, the sheriff’s office is still investigating the crash at 12:13 p.m. Saturday. The crash happened at Highway 104 just north of Atkinson Road.

The sheriff’s office reported that the Elkhorn residents were passengers in the backseat of a Honda CRV that was northbound on Highway 104 and had slowed to allow car in front to turn into a private auction in a field on the west side of the highway.

When the CRV slowed, a northbound Saab 97X police said was driven by Amanda L. Morrison failed to slow, and then piled into the rear end of the Honda.

The two Elkhorn residents were severely injured in the crash. Both were flown by helicopter “for life-saving measures.” Both remain in critical condition at a hospital, the sheriff’s office said.

Their names have not been released.

Morrison has not been cited in the crash, and no arrests have been made, although authorities believe she was “inattentive in her driving” when she apparently failed to slow down. The sheriff’s office said Morrison consented to a blood draw, and results are pending.

The crash remains under investigation.