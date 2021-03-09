JANESVILLE
The missing 13-year-old girl Janesville police were searching for has been found, according to an update posted on the police department’s Facebook page Tuesday morning.
Police on Monday asked for the public's help in finding Chloe Benage.
Lt. Chad Pearson told The Gazette that Benage was found Monday.
“She is currently in a safe place,” he said in an email Tuesday morning. “She was not in danger from others and was making her own decision to run away (no force).
“We had established concerns for her personal welfare over this last weekend based on information that had been given to us,” he said.
Benage was first reported as a runaway Feb. 22.