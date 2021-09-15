DETROIT
Apparently, the Milwaukee Brewers left their offense in Cleveland.
Having racked up 24 runs on 32 hits in a dominating sweep over the weekend, they finished off their five-game interleague road swing through the American League Central by going completely silent in a humbling sweep at the hands of the Detroit Tigers.
Three hits—two of which came in the second inning—and three walks were all the Brewers could manage Wednesday in a 4-1 loss at Comerica Park.
Throw in Tuesday’s rain-delayed, 11-inning loss, and over two games against sub-.500 Detroit Milwaukee managed a grand total of seven hits (six singles), seven walks and one run while moving no closer toward clinching the National League Central title.
“We didn’t swing the bats well these two games in Detroit,” manager Craig Counsell said. “I can’t put my finger on it; we just didn’t perform well offensively.
“It’s as simple as that.”
It was an especially tough pill for Milwaukee to swallow considering the quality of its pitching, with Brandon Woodruff returning from an intestinal ailment to register his 19th quality start in 28 turns this season.
Milwaukee’s magic number remains at five with an off day Thursday.
“Definitely makes it a little bit tougher,” said Jace Peterson. “But it’s baseball. We didn’t do enough offensively. Our pitching staff has been doing great. They gave us a chance and held us in there every game.”
Milwaukee managed its lone run in the second against right-hander Matt Manning, on a two-out double down the first-base line from Lorenzo Cain.
The Brewers went on to load the bases after that, but Kolten Wong grounded out to second.
Staked to that early lead, Woodruff cruised the first time through the Tigers’ order and was one out away from four perfect innings when he walked Robbie Grossman after getting him down in the count, 0-2.
Miguel Cabrera followed with a double to center, and a slowly developing relay allowed Grossman to score from first to tie it at 1-1.
Manning, who entered the day 3-6 with a 6.14 earned run average, mowed through the Brewers from the third inning on.
The fifth doomed Woodruff, who allowed a bloop single to Harold Castro to open. Willi Castro followed with a chopper to the right of the mound. Wong fielded it but threw wildly to first, allowing Harold Castro to move to third.
Tigers second baseman Harold Castro slides in safe ahead of the tag by Brewers catcher Manny Pina in the fifth inning Wednesday in Detroit.
Dustin Garneau followed with a fly ball to left that, coupled with a poor throw home by Christian Yelich, allowed Harold Castro to tag and score and give Detroit the 2-1 lead.
Derek Hill, who beat Milwaukee with his 11th-inning walk-off single Tuesday night, then drilled a triple to left-center to plate Willi Castro and make it a 3-1 game.
Manning issued a two-out walk in the sixth but struck out Peterson to finish his afternoon.
Detroit’s bullpen was just as effective, and by the time all was said and done Luis Urías’s single was the Brewers’ lone hit over the final seven innings.
The Tigers tacked on their final run in the seventh when Garneau homered off Jake Cousins.
Woodruff (9-9) allowed four hits, three runs and a walk with seven strikeouts over 90 pitches.
“I think he got tired for sure, but he went out there for the sixth and pitched a really nice inning,” Counsell said. “I thought that was important for him to get over the hump a little bit.
“I feel like he’s back to normal here and he’s got three big starts left.”