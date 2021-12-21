The three-day signing period last week put the NCAA’s new “name, image and likeness” rule in the spotlight.
The most glaring example: Travis Hunter, seen as the nation’s No. 1 recruit, decommitted from Florida State to sign with second-tier Jackson State and coach Deion Sanders.
Neither Hunter nor other top recruits said whether the prospect of NIL compensation had anything to do with their school choices.
However, coaches are saying that NIL came up during this recruiting cycle—the first since the NCAA cleared the way on July 1 for college athletes to cash in on their celebrity.
“It’s very much discussed and talked about. Not necessarily in inducements or anything like that or quid pro quo,” Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz said.
“You’ve got to educate (recruits) on what the opportunities could potentially be, or what you’re going to do to help somebody increase their personal brands,” Drinkwitz said. “How are you going to educate them on what their opportunities of NIL could be and would be, should they choose the University of Missouri?”
The options for athletes to be paid for endorsements and personal branding certainly was a major factor in the decisions of some recruits who signed letters of intent last week. However, Athliance CEO Peter Schoenthal—whose company works with schools and athletes on NIL details—said he doubts it was an overriding one for most.
“I would be naïve to say it didn’t play a role at all,” Schoenthal said. “I would be over-speaking if I said it was the end-all-be-all of kids’ decisions.
“I think it was a factor. I think it was a bigger factor than it’s going to be in the future once we’re able to show the kids some data.”
Schoenthal predicted the breadth of a school’s NIL programming—ranging from educating athletes on NIL to boosters and businesses offering opportunities—eventually will become just another factor recruits consider.
“NIL is going to become like facilities. At some point, everybody is going to have great facilities,” Schoenthal said. “I’d like to think once we get a little more regulation and data points to show the kids, it doesn’t matter where you go.
“It’s about how much effort you put in, how marketable you are and how good you are at getting boosters involved.”
Schoenthal said he’s wary of the latest trend in NIL. Some schools’ boosters have formed collectives, pushing the envelope of NCAA pay-for-play rules by pooling money that is then directed to athletes in the name of NIL.
A nonprofit called Horns With A Heart announced it would make $50,000 annual payments to University of Texas offensive linemen, starting next August. In return, the linemen will be required to perform duties on behalf of charities, such as making personal appearances.
After Horns With A Heart was announced Dec. 6, four highly touted linemen pledged to Texas. Two of them, Kelvin Banks and Cameron Williams, de-committed from Oregon after coach Mario Cristobal left the Ducks to take over at Miami.
Booster collectives have formed around at least two dozen Power Five schools and more are on the horizon. Schoenthal said it’s crucial for the rules surrounding NIL to be more clearly defined, creating a sharp line between earning money for services rendered and pay-for-play.
According to Opendorse—one of the platforms used by athletes to connect with third parties for money-making ventures—seven male athletes who used Opendorse technology earned $100,000 or more from NIL from July 1 through Nov. 30. A total of 110 earned more than $10,000.
Opendorse—which works with 570 NCAA schools, most of them in Division I—did not break down earnings by sport.
Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy said the NIL landscape might look different on signing day 2022. Right now, he said, it’s wide open.
“It’s like going down Highway 51 if there was nobody ever there that checked your speed,” he said. “Nobody’s driving 45. Everybody’s going to be driving 70.
“I don’t drive much past 52 because somebody might give me a ticket. I don’t think there’s any tickets being handed out right now for this. I think it’s out of control.”
Schoenthal, who puts together educational programs for athletes at the 35 schools Athliance works with, said his concern is that recruiters in the first few months of the NIL era have oversold the amount of money that could be made.
Which brings another recent NCAA rule clarification into play: The transfer portal, introduced in 2018.
“Promises are being made without the ability to back up those promises and if you don’t fulfill those promises, there’s no accountability for not meeting the expectation you set as a coach on the recruiting trail,” he said.