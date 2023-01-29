JVG_230128_INTERSTATE07.jpg
Emergency crews respond to a multi-vehicle accident in both the north and south lanes of Interstate39/90 just north of the East Creek Road overpass on Friday afternoon, Jan. 27.

 Anthony Wahl

JANESVILLE – A pileup on a snowy Interstate-39/90 on Janesville's south side Friday afternoon involved a total of 85 vehicles and left nearly two dozen people injured, the Wisconsin State Patrol said Sunday.

There were no fatalities in the pileup, which stretched over several miles and involved a mix of cars, trucks and semi-trailers in near-whiteout conditions, beginning about 12:30 p.m. Friday near the Avalon Road interchange.

