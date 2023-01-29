JANESVILLE – A pileup on a snowy Interstate-39/90 on Janesville's south side Friday afternoon involved a total of 85 vehicles and left nearly two dozen people injured, the Wisconsin State Patrol said Sunday.
There were no fatalities in the pileup, which stretched over several miles and involved a mix of cars, trucks and semi-trailers in near-whiteout conditions, beginning about 12:30 p.m. Friday near the Avalon Road interchange.
Sgt. Randy Gordon of the Wisconsin State Patrol said in an interview with The Gazette on Sunday that a total of 21 people were injured. That's in line with 22 patients that a spokeswoman at Mercyhealth Hospital in Janesville told the Gazette it had received from the crash scene as of about 4:30 p.m. Friday. The extent of those injuries was not immediately clear.
Other media reports indicated that some people involved in the pileup may have been taken to Beloit Memorial Hospital, which The Gazette was unable to confirm.
A spokesperson at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Janesville said Saturday it may also have received some patients, but she could not immediately confirm how many. She said none were critical cases.
Both the north and southbound lanes of the interstate past Janesville were closed for about 10 hours, finally opening back up late Friday night, Gordon said Sunday.
Local emergency agencies that responded in a variety of capacities included the State Patrol; Rock County Sheriff’s Office; Janesville and Beloit police departments; Janesville, Beloit, town of Beloit, town of Turtle, Milton, Footville, Evansville, Clinton, Orfordville, and Edgerton fire and EMS departments; Rockton, Illinois EMS; the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office; and the Rock County Highway Department.
In a release, the State Patrol said a severe weather event with reduced visibility due to blowing snow is believed to be the cause of the initial collision, that became a massive chain-reaction accident.
The cause remains under investigation, the State Patrol said, with more information to potentially be released later this week.
Emergency radio dispatches indicated soon after the pileup Friday that “walking wounded” were making their way along the side of the snowy highway on the northbound and southbound lanes near Avalon Road.
Emergency responders later said over radio dispatches they were evacuating multiple people with "yellow-level," or "moderate to serious" injuries.
Gazette reporters at the scene Friday observed multiple vehicles wedged underneath jack-knifed semitrailers. At least one of those vehicles had caught fire.
Reporters also observed people walking through adjacent fields away from the crash site, while others with minor damage to vehicles were able to drive away and take side-road detours.
At about 3:30 p.m. Friday, a reporter counted at least 10 tow trucks working to remove wrecked vehicles over about a quarter-mile stretch of the interstate, north of Philhower Road and south of East LT Townline Road.
Meanwhile, over about a 50-yard stretch on the interstate at about 3:30 p.m., a reporter counted 21 wrecked vehicles, including multiple jack-knifed and otherwise wrecked semi-trailers.
Some vehicles had slid down a snowy embankment, crashing through a snow fence and into an adjacent field.
