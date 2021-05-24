For those in the movie theater business, Memorial Day weekend is traditionally viewed as the official start of summer.
As June approaches and popcorn-starved film-goers emerge from a post-Oscars celluloid wasteland, film houses gear up with the latest in animated family films, big-budget action blockbusters and heart-tugging rom-coms.
This year, titles such as “F9,” “Top Gun: Maverick” and the latest James Bond flick “No Time to Die” are among those most highly anticipated. Unfortunately, fans of the “Fast and Furious” franchise will have to wait until at least June 25 for “F9” (the date has changed nine times), while “Die” and “Maverick” won’t hit theaters until October and November, respectively.
Yes, the film industry remains a work in progress, and after a year defined by empty seats and expired Twizzlers, theaters are getting back to business—albeit incrementally.
At Wildwood Theatres/Movies 16 in Janesville, progress continues. General manager Sarah Lehr said she is taking steps to not only ensure customer comfort and safety but also to slowly nudge the business toward a return to normality.
“When we opened, I was a little worried to see how people would react to mass gathering areas such as ours,” said Lehr, whose theater reopened to the public April 30. “Yes, things are a little slower than normal, but that is to be expected. But everybody that has come to the theater or visited the cocktail lounge seems happy with how smooth things are going.”
When film fans head out to Wildwood this weekend, they will be welcomed with two new releases—”A Quiet Place 2” and “Cruella”—for the first time in more than a year. They also will see some common safeguards still in place but fewer COVID-19-related requirements.
For instance, the ever-present hand-sanitizing stations still will be in place, and employees still are expected to wear face masks. Individual theaters will remain limited to 50% occupancy, and while groups entering together will be allowed to congregate, a distance of 6 feet will be required between individuals/groups that don’t come in together.
For those purchasing tickets online, there is no need to formulate if proper distance will be maintained. Only seats guaranteed to be at least 6 feet from other open spots will be available.
One of the more notable changes will involved masking, as Lehr said the choice of whether or not to wear them will be left up to individual patrons. The decision is based on Rock County Health Officer Katrina Harwood recently lifting the order requiring individuals to wear face coverings.
“The mandate came out last week, and I feel that at this point, there are a lot of people who might be vaccinated,” Lehr said. “They did that for a reason, and I don’t feel that if they went to that extent of taking care of themselves they should be required to (wear a mask).”
Another change centers on concessions, as soda and popcorn buyers now will be allowed to retrieve their own refills.
“Our Pepsi machine is a non-touch machine. You put down the cup down on a sensor, and it automatically fills,” Lehr said. “And the only things people touch on the popcorn machine are a lever that dispenses popcorn and a button for the butter. There will be Sani-wipes by the machines along with hand sanitizer, and employees will be going back regularly to wipe down those touch points.”
Those who visit Wildwood’s cocktail lounge over Memorial Day weekend also will get an added bonus: a guest pass for two to a 2D or 3D movie with the first cocktail purchased (one pass per person). In addition, those buying a No. 2 combo (two medium drinks and a large popcorn) a the concession stand will get a coupon from Mac’s Pizza Shack, 2307 Milton Ave.
After nearly a month since Wildwood initially reopened, Lehr is encouraged the theater is taking the proper steps to operate safely.
“We haven’t had any complaints or concerns, which is great,” she said. “It’s a situation where people haven’t been here for a while, and I don’t want to hold anything back. I want things to be back to normal as best they can be.
“With the steps we are taking, we’re hoping word gets out that (Wildwood) is an OK place to go.”