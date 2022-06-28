Walworth County Undersheriff Dave Gerber, a candidate to be the next sheriff in Walworth County, on Monday named who he would appoint as undersheriff if he is elected in November.
Tom Hausner, the commander of the Geneva Lake Police Department in Fontana, would get the nod to be Gerber’s second in command.
According to a bio provided by Gerber, Hausner retired from the sheriff’s office as a sergeant in 2013, is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and worked for 24 years as director of security and operations at Alpine Valley Music Theatre outside East Troy. He also completed several training programs through the FBI, the International Association of Chiefs of Police, the Wisconsin Department of Justice, the State Patrol, FEMA, Northwestern University and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office, according to his bio.
Gerber announced his candidacy for sheriff on June 1 and has received endorsements from outgoing Sheriff Kurt Picknell; Rick Stacey, chair of the Walworth County Board of Supervisors; Zeke Weidenfeld, Walworth County district attorney; Chief Jeremy Swendrowski, Village of East Troy Police Department; Chief Joel Christensen, City of Elkhorn Police Department; and Chief Matthew Kiederlen, UW-Whitewater Police Department.
