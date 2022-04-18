Walworth County has about 400 miles of highways it is responsible for maintaining – but because of a spending cap put in place in 2001, it can only fix between 4 to 5 miles of road a year.
It’s not enough mileage to keep the county’s highways on a 30-year life cycle, county public works director Richard Hough told The Gazette, and instead puts its highways on a 40- to 50-year replacement schedule. But by bumping the number of miles the county repairs each year up to 7, Hough added, the county would be able to maintain the 30-year standard.
“We're really talking to the difference between 2 extra miles a year on average – 2 to 2½ makes a huge difference,” he said. “I can go and say all day long, ‘Hey, I need more money,’ but it’s better to have a third-party perspective on it.”
More repairs will require more funding and a raise in the spending cap on the county’s highway and bridge improvement fund that was last adjusted in 2001. The need for a higher levy cap on highway construction is what prompted the county to do a third-party comprehensive survey of the trunk highway system that will help guide infrastructure priorities and funding needs that have yet to be determined in the next decade.
If the $2.7 million highway repair budget from 2001 would have been adjusted with the rate of the consumer price index, it would need to be at $4.4 million in today’s dollars to match the same buying power of 20 years ago, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Completed by Engineering and Research International, Inc., the survey found that while the majority of the county’s highways are considered to be in “good” or “excellent” condition, there are certain stretches of County O and County DD that have fallen into what is considered to be “poor” or “failed” condition.
Public works staff will present the findings to the county board’s transportation committee in May and will move forward with a 10-year prioritization plan after another third-party review of the survey results. The May presentation will be an introduction for some on the public works committee, as two of the five members, Jerry Grant and Nancy Russell, did not seek reelection in April, Hough said.
Overall, the county’s highway network was rated as “good” based on the Pavement Surface Evaluation and Rating scale, a 1-10 road rating system developed by UW-Madison’s Transportation Information Center that is used by all 72 counties in the state. Under the county’s ordinances, the county highway network as a whole is required to keep a rating of 7 on the scale, which puts it in the “good” category and requires some crack sealing and patching maintenance.
Roads that slip below a 6 on the rating scale start to need preservation treatments; roads that fall even lower than thatare considered to be poor or failed, with the only option for them being a complete reconstruction.
The county does an annual analysis of its roads using the PASER rating, and while most of the county’s ratings matched up with those provided in the survey results, there were a few things that surprised public works staff as the third-party surveyors dug deeper into the roads, Hough said.
When looking into the sub-basin of the roads beneath the surface, Hough added, it showed that County O southeast of Whitewater has segments rated as both poor and fair, and County DD northwest of Burlington had large segments rated as fair. The longest segments of road in “poor” condition are located on County B between Genoa City and Walworth along the state line and County C on the western border of the county outside of Delavan.
“So whereas we thought they were in pretty good condition, this technical survey said there's more to it than the surface that we're seeing,” he said.
As the county looks to one of its architecture and engineering firms to conduct the outside review of the survey results, Hough said the county will also look to them to help develop three federal aid applications so the county can take advantage of funding allocated in the bipartisan federal infrastructure bill that was signed in November 2021. That way, Hough said, the county is not just relying on the tax levy and the state’s local road improvement program.
In the meantime, Hough said the department will be taking internal steps to lengthen the lifespan of its highways, including new strategies for trenching ditches that will keep ice spots off of the road and focusing regular upkeep on roads that are in good condition rather than throwing money at making minor fixes to roads that need complete reconstruction.
“We see that the writing's on the wall is to seek more federal funding since it's particularly available right now,” he said. “Over the last 20 years and only a couple of times has the county sought and/or won a federal aid award. So, you know, it's no panacea for making it a big part of your funding strategy … but for the next few years, the federal government has increased road spending and bridge spending.”