Representatives from Walworth County non-profits stand with members of Walworth County and United Way officials to accept a check for $100,000 from the American Rescue Act grant-funding program.

 Submitted photo

ELKHORN — Walworth County and United Way have awarded $100,000 to 24 nonprofit organizations through the American Rescue Plan Act grant funding program.

According to a press release, the grant funding program was announced in December 2021 and is intended to offset the negative economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on local non-profit agencies.

