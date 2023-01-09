JVG_230110_JTMCOFFEE01

Join the Movement to Stop Human Trafficking is spreading awareness through the month of January by placing coffee cup sleeves in local shops to promote its efforts in combating human trafficking.

 Submitted photo

ELKHORN—Join the Movement to Stop Human Trafficking is spreading awareness of January being National Human Trafficking Prevention Month by placing coffee cup sleeves in local shops to promote its efforts in combating human trafficking.

The Walworth County-based nonprofit provided 2,500 sleeves that featured a link to its website where it describes what it does to limit human trafficking. Dawn Heath-Fiedler, Join the Movement president and founder, said she got the idea to distribute coffee sleeves from another organization that did something similar last April for Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you