With Election Day less than a week away, here’s a list of some contested races in Rock and Walworth counties.
Rock County
City of Edgerton
Three aldermanic seats and the mayor are up for election, with one contested race. In District 2, incumbent Tim Shaw will face a challenge from Matt McIntyre. Incumbents Christopher W. Lund (mayor), Casey Langan (District 1) and Jim Burdick (District 3) are all running unopposed in their races.
City of Evansville
Races here include a mayoral race, four aldermanic races and a school board race. For mayor, Randall Lenz and Dianne C. Duggan will vie for the seat being left by incumbent Bill Hurtley. District 2 incumbent Erika Stuart faces a write-in challenge from Blake Winger, while Cory Neeley (District 1), registered write-in Kenneth Updike (District 3) and Joy Morrison (District 4) are all running unopposed in their aldermanic races.
For the school board, four candidates will face off for two seats. The top two finishers among candidates Dana Basch, Ben Corridon, John Rasmussen and Ian Sherren will join the board.
Village of Footville
Five candidates are up for three seats on the board of trustees. Incumbents Chuck Hagmann and David Wells will face challenges from Mike Hoff, Nichole Conaway and Rich Woodstock in the election.
Village of Orfordville
Five candidates are running for three seats on the board of trustees. Incumbents Terry Gerber and Jason Knox will face challenges from Don Cox, Chuck Boyce and Dennis Burtness in the election.
Town of Beloit
Three candidates will face off for two seats on the board of supervisors. Incumbents Carl McMillan and Steve Heumiller face a challenge from Linda Ross in the election.
Town of La Prairie
Three candidates will vie for two seats on the board of supervisors. Incumbents Jeff Waller and Kirk Leach face a challenge from Delores Hahn in the election.
Town of Lima
Mike Newell and Lee Taylor face off for the District 4 seat on the board of supervisors. Bill Hookstead is running unopposed for the District 3 seat.
Clinton Community School District
Four candidates will race for two seats on the school board of the Clinton Community School District. Incumbents Kassie Shull and John Gracyalny face challenges from Tim Thieding and write-in candidate Amy Brewer.
Brodhead
The city and school district each have a referendum question on the ballot:
City of Brodhead: “Do you favor creation of the position of City Administrator for the City of Brodhead and an increase in the levy limit to fund the position?”
School District of Brodhead: “Shall the School District of Brodhead be authorized to exceed state revenue limits on a non-recurring basis by $1,750,000 in each of three (3) consecutive years for the 2022-23, 2023-24, and 2024-25 school years to maintain school district facilities and programs?”
Town of Porter
The town between Edgerton and Evansville has a referendum that reads as follows:
“Shall the Town of Porter allow operation of ATVs and UTVs on certain town roads?”
Walworth County
Wisconsin Court of Appeals
The District 2 seat of the Wisconsin Court of Appeals is up for election. The seat covers all of Walworth County and much of the rest of southeastern Wisconsin. Currently held by Lori Kornblum, who was appointed by Gov. Tony Evers in January, the election will feature Kornblum facing challenger Maria S. Lazar.
Town of Richmond
There is a contested race for the District 3 seat on the board of supervisors. Incumbent Steven Wade faces a challenge from Michael Bergman. The District 4 seat is an uncontested race with incumbent Tom Kraus the only name on the ballot.
City of Lake Geneva
Two candidates are running for mayor. Incumbent Charlene Klein faces a challenge from former alderman Todd Krause.
Whitewater
Two candidates are running for the at-large seat on the city council. Incumbent Jim Allen faces a challenge from Chuck Mills.
In the Whitewater Unified School District, four candidates are running for two seats on the school board. Incumbent members Joseph Kromholz and Jennifer Kienbaum face challengers Miguel Aranda and Andrea Svec for the seats.
Delavan-Darien School District
Four candidates are running for three seats on the school board. Incumbents David Henriott, Kevin Hermann and Tiffany Schutt will face a challenge from Mike Schmidt for the seats.