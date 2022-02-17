Nichole “Koko” Cooper sees her new role at the Tree House Child and Family Center as an opportunity to continue building what is so near and dear to her and her mother’s heart.
Tree House hired the Walworth County native to be its new executive director earlier this week.
Cooper said she has many special memories growing up in Walworth County, but the Tree House, she said, is the support system and family for those who do not have such fond memories and sense of community. Tree House provides child abuse prevention, education and training to the people of Walworth County, with the overall mission to protect its children.
Leading the center is an opportunity to continue her family’s leadership legacy, Cooper said.
Her mother, Margaret C. Downing, held the role of Tree House board president for many years in the early 2000s. Downing also spearheaded the initiative to build Tree House its own facility.
That’s something Cooper finds exciting.
“It’s a sense of legacy knowing that my mom had essentially helped complete a chapter for the Tree House, and now there’s a new chapter and new opportunities in the community,” Cooper said. “The needs in Walworth County, sadly, are growing. There are so many children on the wait list for services. With what we’ve all been through in the past couple of years, the needs are now more than ever.”
Cooper brings 28 years of experience ranging from higher education to nonprofit consulting to the Tree House with the main goal of fostering the partnerships with all those who make their mission possible.
Among these community partners are the district attorney’s office, law enforcement, Child Protective Services, corporation counsel, and mental health and medical professionals.
Cooper says the Tree House’s partners are the reason why the organization can help as many people as it can.
The need for Tree House’s support and services continue to rise, Tree House Board of Directors President Heidi Lloyd said. She added that Cooper will play a vital role in helping the Tree House meet these needs to protect their children.
“We have every confidence that Koko brings a strong commitment to the children of our community, the hallmark of our organization,” Lloyd said.
