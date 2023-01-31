top story Victim identified in fatal interstate crash GAZETTE STAFF Jan 31, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JANESVILLE — An 18-year-old Janesville man has been identified as the motorist who died in an interstate crash in Janesville Friday night. In a release, the Rock County Medical Examiner's office said Callahan Fuller crashed his vehicle into the back of a semitrailer on eastbound Interstate-39/90 shortly after 7 p.m. Friday.The crash happened near mile marker 174, the Racine Street exit, in Janesville. Fuller was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash remains under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol and the Rock County Medical Examiner's office. Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Patrol Motorist Janesville Motor Vehicle Highway Car Accident Wisconsin Crash Injury Recommended for you Trending Now Haunted hunting: Team investigates unexplained sights, sounds at Janesville's Lincoln-Tallman House 1 fatality in Friday night interstate crash Warming centers will be open Tuesday across Rock County In need of nurses: Nursing bachelor's degree to be offered at UW-Whitewater campus in Janesville Janesville man arrested in attempted Walmart parking lot carjackings Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Public Record Public record for Jan. 27, 2023 Public record for Jan. 26, 2023 Public record for Jan. 25, 2023 Public record for Jan.19, 2023 Public record for Jan. 17, 2023 Public record for Jan. 13, 2023 Public record for Jan. 12, 2023 Public record for Jan. 10, 2023 Public record for Jan. 5, 2023 Public record for Jan. 1, 2023