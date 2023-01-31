01STOCK_POLICE_GENERIC_1

JANESVILLE — An 18-year-old Janesville man has been identified as the motorist who died in an interstate crash in Janesville Friday night. 

In a release, the Rock County Medical Examiner's office said Callahan Fuller crashed his vehicle into the back of a semitrailer on eastbound Interstate-39/90 shortly after 7 p.m. Friday.

0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Recommended for you