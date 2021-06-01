TOWN OF BELOIT
With the regular year coming to a close next week, the Beloit Turner district is all set to start summer school programming in mid-June.
Summer school Principal Ryan Bertelsen said there are about 240 students enrolled so far, and families can still sign up until classes begin June 10. The summer session runs through July 9.
The summer session will include core subjects such as reading and math, as well as courses in art, physical education, technology and music.
“There is a range of classes focusing on enrichment courses and classes to support students with learning recovery,” Bertelsen said.
Because middle and high school students normally register closer to the summer school starting date, Bertselsen said he expects numbers to increase. Last year, a total of 364 students enrolled in the summer session.
Bertelsen said he believes this year will be on par with that.
About 40 teachers will be working with students, although Bertelsen said that number could change slightly depending on enrollment and student interest in certain classes.
All summer classes will take place at the middle and high school campus at 1237 E. Inman Parkway. The Garden Prairie Intermediate School building will not be used, as construction there is still wrapping up in June and July.
A majority of summer classes will be offered with an in-person option, and families also can choose to continue virtual learning using the iReady programs. All classes will take place in the morning.
“iReady provides students with individualized math and reading instruction at the students current achievement level,” Bertelsen said. “In addition, we will be offering virtual and in-person reading intervention for students using our Sonday curriculum, which is a systematic, multi-sensory reading intervention.”
Most students can take up to two summer courses per day in addition to the Sonday reading program. Bertelsen said 4K students can take one summer course per day.
The 35-minute-long Sonday program is available to students in grades 1 through 12.
Classes will have access to both indoor and outdoor spaces. Bertelsen said there are large canopy tents on the high school grounds that can be used for outdoor learning. Currently there are no plans for field trips.
Students and staff still will wear masks in school and continue to follow social distancing guidelines.
“We believe our COVID-19 mitigation strategies utilized during the school year were extremely successful and allowed us to offer in-person instruction for the majority of the school year," Bertelsen said. "At this time, we plan on utilizing the same strategies we used during the school year while classes are in session.
"While there will not be many changes that impact our operations while inside, we do have outdoor learning spaces available for classes to utilize," he added. "This will provide us more flexibility to remove masks while outside and when social distancing.”