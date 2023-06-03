Janesville Craig second baseman Joseph Stried slides under the tag attempt from Milton catcher Tyler Zeal to score during their Division 1 regional final game at Riverside Park against Milton on Thursday.
Milton shortstop Jake Cummins ends up holding the throw to first after the force out of Janesville Craig left fielder Devin Gudenschwager at second during their Division 1 regional final game at Riverside Park on Thursday.
Greg Fixmer, left, defends against Franklin Lund as he makes a pass during a lacrosse practice at Optimist Park in Janesville on May 24. In the midst of assessing its education-based athletics offerings, the Janesville School District has opted not to sponsor lacrosse as a varsity sport for boys and girls in spring 2024, the district’s athletic director said.
Sawyer Punzel, left, tries to evade Owen Schattschneider during a lacrosse practice at Optimist Park in Janesville on May 24. In the midst of assessing its education-based athletics offerings, the Janesville School District has opted not to sponsor lacrosse as a varsity sport for boys and girls in spring 2024, the district’s athletic director said.
Milton’s Brett Wieland tees off the first hole during a Division 1 sectional golf meet at Oak Ridge Golf Course in Milton on Tuesday. Wieland was the individual sectional champion with a round of 2-under 68 and led the Red Hawks to their first-ever team sectional championship. Their team total on their home course was 286.
Graduates Yifei Zhong and Qianyuan Min try to block the rain as the arrive for their Craig High School’s commencement ceremony for the Class of 2023 at Monterey Stadium in Janesville on Thursday, June 1.
From Memorial Day to graduation, it was a busy week of recognitions, ceremony — and celebrations — as summer began in earnest. Here’s what made headlines in The Gazette this week and what we’ve got planned on our pages in the coming week.
Both Craig and Parker seniors graduated this week at Monterey Stadium, with speakers sharing a common theme of perseverance. This year’s graduates were high school freshman at the start of the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020. Reporters Ryan Spoehr and Clint Wolf covered the pomp and photographer Tony Wahl captured both events in photo galleries.