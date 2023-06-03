From Memorial Day to graduation, it was a busy week of recognitions, ceremony — and celebrations — as summer began in earnest. Here’s what made headlines in The Gazette this week and what we’ve got planned on our pages in the coming week.

Both Craig and Parker seniors graduated this week at Monterey Stadium, with speakers sharing a common theme of perseverance. This year’s graduates were high school freshman at the start of the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020. Reporters Ryan Spoehr and Clint Wolf covered the pomp and photographer Tony Wahl captured both events in photo galleries.

