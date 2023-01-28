JVG_230125_TRIAL09.jpg
Marcus Randle El looks back toward his family after a guilty verdict was read aloud inside the Rock County Courthouse on Tuesday in a double-homicide trial in connection with the 2020 killings of Seairaha J. Winchester of Janesville and Brittany N. McAdory.

 Anthony Wahl

Welcome to your snowy Saturday. With spring still about 50 days out, if you're looking for some fun indoors, check out Gazette reporter Neil Johnson's story from this week on Papa Docs Axe Throwing. The new ax-throwing gallery opened this month on West Milwaukee Street in downtown Janesville.

Neil, Gazette reporter Kylie Balk-Yaatenen and Gazette photographer Anthony Wahl concluded their coverage this week of the double murder trial of Marcus Randle El, who was found guilty Tuesday by a Rock County jury. His sentencing is set for May.

Karyn Saemann is managing editor of The Gazette. Reach her at ksaemann@gazettextra.com 

