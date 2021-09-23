In August, we heard an animal crying in distress in our yard. My husband, Virgil, followed the sound and rescued a little kitten tangled up in the branches of our hedge. He got her out, and she started nuzzling up to his face and purring. We set her down inside our screened-in porch. She was the most affectionate stray we’d ever encountered, but she had no identification.
We took her to the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin in Janesville and the staff told us they would keep her for a time to see if the owner contacted them. After that, she’d be up for adoption.
My husband told his best friend about this sweet, friendly kitten. This friend had been looking to adopt a new pet, since his beloved dog died earlier this year. My husband called the humane society and put a hold on the kitten.
My husband and his friend went to visit the kitten after her quarantine time was over—and the friend fell in love with the kitten instantly. She cuddled up to him, purring and wanting to sit on his shoulder. He agreed to adopt within minutes of meeting her, and picked her up after she had been spayed and chipped, per the humane society’s adoption procedure.
Needless to say, this was a happy ending for the kitten and our friend. The kitten entertains our friend with everything she does. We are so happy that she found the best possible home.
KATHY PARKER
Janesville
