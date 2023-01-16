JVG_230117_WI_MENTAL_HEALTH01
Buy Now

Chrissy Barnard stands for a photo in Superior on Dec. 8. Barnard is a peer support specialist with the National Alliance on Mental Illness Wisconsin. Hers is among many voices calling on lawmakers to overhaul Wisconsin’s gap-riddled emergency mental health system that she said poorly served her and many others during crises.

 Derek Montgomery for Wisconsin Watch

When Chrissy Barnard faced a mental health crisis and most needed care, law enforcement handcuffed her, placed her in the back of a patrol car and drove her five hours to Wisconsin’s only state-run mental health facility for the general public.

Barnard remembers the patrol car’s cold seats. She would eventually have her shoes confiscated, presumably so she couldn’t hang herself with the laces.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you