MADISON — Hundreds of Wisconsin educators converged on the state Capitol Saturday for a Wisconsin Education Association Council rally where state legislators were urged to invest more money in public education.

In February, Gov. Tony Evers released a budget proposal with an additional $2.6 billion for public schools in the coming biennium, including a per-pupil revenue limit increase of $350 in 2023-24 and $650 in 2024-25. That would be the largest per pupil increase since revenue limits were created.

