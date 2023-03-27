Wisconsin Supreme Court race

Clockwise from top left: Chief Justice Annette Ziegler, Justice Ann Walsh Bradley, Justice Rebecca Grassl Bradley, former Justice Daniel Kelly, Milwaukee County Judge Janet Protasiewicz, Justice Jill Karofsky, Justice Brian Hagedorn and Justice Rebecca Dallet. Kelly and Protasiewicz are running for the open seat on the court.

MADISON — This year’s campaign for the Wisconsin Supreme Court is again so hard-fought and expensive, the historic gender makeup of the court has been almost an afterthought.

With six of seven female justices, the Wisconsin Supreme Court has the highest proportion of women — 86 percent — of all the country’s top state courts, an analysis by The Badger Project has found.

This article first appeared on The Badger Project and is republished here under a Creative Commons license. The Badger Project is a nonpartisan, citizen-supported journalism nonprofit in Wisconsin. Hina Suzuki, junior investigator, contributed to this report.

