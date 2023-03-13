JVG_230313_BP_CANNABIS01
The Sunnyside Cannabis Dispensary in South Beloit, Ill., opened in July 2020. Illinois reported $1.6 billion in legal marijuana sales in 2022.

 Clint Wolf/Adams Publishing Group

Illinois and Michigan again raked in hundreds of millions of dollars in tax revenue on recreational weed sales last year, and Minnesota is planning to join the party by fully legalizing the drug.

Meanwhile, Wisconsin sits on a near-island of cannabis prohibition, surrounded by states with legal weed. But as medical marijuana inches toward legalization in the state, experts say policymakers would have the benefit of hindsight from the states who went first.

The Badger Project is a nonpartisan, citizen-supported journalism nonprofit in Wisconsin.

