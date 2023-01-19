On a warm October morning in northeastern Wisconsin, Steve Maricque crisscrosses Brown County in a gray minivan. Orange-red foliage draws the gaze of passengers as overnight rain gives way to clear skies.
A smart tablet guides Maricque along his route. A dispatcher occasionally radios in a request for another pickup, which he adds to his queue when there’s time.
“This first guy had heart surgery, and he’s doing rehab,” Maricque says as he runs through his passenger manifest.
Maricque, 66, is a volunteer driver with the nonprofit Curative Connections, which serves folks with disabilities and the elderly, including transporting them to medical appointments and other important stops. It charges $4 for a one-way trip within a service area that includes Green Bay and surrounding communities.
The nonprofit is part of a fractured transportation system for Brown County’s non-drivers. That includes Green Bay Metro’s traditional busing and door-to-door services in the metro area.
Those services will become more important as Brown County’s population, like much of Wisconsin, increasingly skews older and less mobile. But a host of challenges threaten their viability.
Curative Connections has lost about half of the drivers who volunteered before the pandemic. The need to pay additional drivers and inflation have strained the nonprofit’s budget, forcing service cuts.
Green Bay Metro, like public transit systems across Wisconsin, faces a slide in ridership and revenue that only worsened as remote work options expanded during the pandemic. In August 2020, the transit system launched an on-demand, microtransit service, aiming to plug gaps in its fixed-route service. The new service complements the transit agency’s preexisting paratransit program for residents with disabilities.
As traditional bus services struggle, advocates for people with disabilities welcome on-demand options but say they fall short in meeting needs for Wisconsinites who don’t drive.
An influx of federal pandemic aid should help stabilize Green Bay Metro’s systems, but only temporarily, officials say.
Getting around in graying Wisconsin
Maricque is a life-long Brown County resident. After retiring from the Bellin Health Foundation in October 2021, he immediately volunteered to drive for Curative Connections.
Maricque departs the Curative Connections office around noon on a Monday and soon pulls into his first passenger’s driveway. Todd Destiche slides into the passenger side back seat.
Destiche says his wife previously drove him to cardiac rehab, but back problems now limit her mobility. Destiche’s heart issues prevent him from driving, he explains, but he is pleased with the service from Curative Connections.
“They do a great job,” he says. “You can’t ask for better. (The drivers) drop you off at the door and pick you up at the door.”
Destiche pauses.
“And most of them are nice,” he jokes.
As a retiree, Destiche is part of a growing demographic in Brown County that is more likely to need help getting to doctor’s appointments, work or social events.
Brown County’s population of residents 65 and older topped 42,000 in 2021 — increasing roughly 50% from 2010, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
The trend is unfolding across Wisconsin as baby boomers age and birth rates remain low. The state Department of Administration expects the population of 65-plus Wisconsinites to grow by nearly 500,000 by 2040 and comprise nearly a quarter of the total population, up from 14% in 2010. That’s based upon the agency’s most recent analysis of census data in 2013.
Nearby family members can shuttle around some seniors, but that’s hardly the case for everyone.
“A lot of the elderly in the area — nowadays their kids move away and they don’t have someone to get them to where they need to go,” Maricque says.
Unhealthy transportation barriers
At one stop, Maricque hops out to meet Kathy Koch at her front door.
Gripping a walker, the 79-year-old descends a front porch ramp. Maricque helps her into the van’s back seat.
Koch is heading to the dentist, just a 10-minute trip by car. Without specialized transportation, she would face a range of logistical hurdles. Curative Connections is essentially the “only way I can get around,” she says.
“I need somebody to get me around, and my husband’s been dead for a while. To ask the children it’s difficult because they all work, and the grandchildren all work,” she explains.
While some younger people with disabilities rely on Curative Connections for rides to work, medical transportation is among the biggest gaps that Curative Connections fills.
A lack of reliable transportation access caused 5.8 million Americans to delay health care in 2017, according to an analysis of National Health Interview Survey data. Seniors, people with chronic illnesses or disabilities, women and people of color faced the highest transportation burdens.
Those barriers might worsen chronic illnesses, long-term health and the psychological impact of isolation.
While distancing policies reduced COVID-19 transmission among vulnerable seniors earlier in the pandemic, they also worsened feelings of isolation. And even before COVID-19, roughly a quarter of older Americans were considered socially isolated, increasing the risks of loneliness and related health issues.
Many of Maricque’s passengers — like Koch — struggle to leave home without assistance. The rides might offer some of their only in-person interactions for a week.
“I love human contact,” Koch says as Maricque pulls up near the door of her dentist’s office and helps her out of the van. “It doesn’t happen very often.”
Funding, workforce hurdles
Just a handful of local organizations offer specialized transportation for seniors and people with disabilities, according to the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Brown County.
Those services face a host of challenges.
As of late October, Curative Connections was down to about 52 volunteer drivers, about half the pre-pandemic total, says Tina Whetung, director of transportation for the nonprofit. She says many volunteers who left at the start of the pandemic never came back.
As a result, Whetung estimates the organization provided 30% fewer rides in 2022 compared to 2019.
Trying to offset the drop in volunteers, Curative Connections hired new paid drivers. Those costs and surging gas prices caused a $40,000 budget shortfall, Whetung says. The nonprofit responded by attracting new donations, hiking fees from $3 to $4 and cutting a staff position.
Still, Whetung expected the organization to wind up “in the hole” for 2022.
Green Bay Metro’s preexisting paratransit service and new micro-transit service function similarly to Curative Connections: Riders call ahead of time, and they’re picked up at a specific location instead of a bus stop.
The service aims to fill gaps after Green Bay’s traditional bus ridership dropped by more than 60% in a recent two-year period — from nearly 1.3 million rides in 2019 to about 495,000 in 2021. That pushed the department to consolidate routes, increasing bus frequency but limiting range, says Patty Kiewiz, Green Bay Metro transit director.
“One of the things that we’re always wanting to do is to expand services and reach areas that we’re not able to,” she says. “That’s a struggle with your traditional fixed-route system. I think looking at other modes of transportation, like on-demand type services, allows us to do that.”
As part of that shift, Green Bay Metro plans to shave hours off its Monday to Saturday service in 2023. “GBM on Demand”, Green Bay Metro’s microtransit service, would expand to cover that gap.
Solutions sought for non-drivers
While useful in certain situations, government-operated, on-demand services remain imperfect, says Tamara Jackson, public policy analyst and legislative liaison for the Wisconsin Board for People with Developmental Disabilities and a co-chair of the state’s Non-Driver Advisory Committee.
“There is no silver bullet here. There are a number of places that are trying to do on-demand service, and I think that gets at some challenges people have,” she says. “But it doesn’t necessarily solve some of the regional challenges and land use planning challenges that impact non-drivers.”
Some passengers struggle with affordability and scheduling, Jackson says. And many on-demand services struggle in rural areas and operate in a limited range.
Green Bay Metro’s on-demand services run during limited hours and operate mostly within the boundaries of its busing area. Curative Connections operates throughout Brown County but centers operations in and around Green Bay. It seeks volunteers to add more rural services, says Whetung.
Slipping bus ridership, revenue
Wisconsin’s local transportation systems face a difficult financial future.
The state’s nine largest metro transit systems, including Green Bay’s, saw ridership plummet from 48.5 million in 2019 to 22.6 million in 2021.
While transportation officials largely blame the pandemic for that drop, ridership began declining more than a decade earlier. The nine systems provided 72 million rides in 2007, according to the nonpartisan Wisconsin Policy Forum.
Declining gas prices, a strong economy, the rise of app-based ride-sharing, reduced transit service and the shift to working from home decreased ridership, according to a 2021 Wisconsin Legislative Fiscal Bureau report.
Meanwhile, the state is investing less in local transit projects. Excluding special funding for paratransit and tribal transit, the state spent about $72 million in mass transit operating aid in 2022 — nearly 40% less than in 2021. It’s the lowest funding level in more than a decade.
The state uses separate pools to fund transportation for older residents and those with disabilities. The largest pool flows to county governments. At $16 million, it’s higher than a decade ago ($13.6 million) but stagnant since 2019.
Kiewiz says new federal infrastructure funding and pandemic aid has filled some gaps. But it’s not a perfect fix.
“That’s really kind of one-time money. What are we going to do in a couple of years?”
‘I see the impact’
Maricque sits in the Curative Connections main office as other volunteers and staff members buzz around him. He sees himself as more than just a driver.
“I see the impact every time I drive on the individuals I’m serving,” he says.
His aim to serve the community guided his previous work and prompted him to volunteer with Curative Connections just days into his retirement.
“There are life lessons you learn from the elderly,” he says. “It gives me fulfillment to be able to understand their stories and to be able to help them continue to lead as much of a normal life as they can.”