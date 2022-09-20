01STOCK_STATECAPITOL1
Vijay Kumar Koulampet, Wikimedia

Three members of the 13-seat Wisconsin Technical College System board continue to serve in those positions despite their terms ending in May of 2021.

The trio—Becky Levzow, Kelly Tourdot and Mary Williams, a former Republican state legislator—were all appointed by former Gov. Scott Walker, a Republican.

