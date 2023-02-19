SHEBOYGAN — In the spring and summer of 2021, the results of three, monthslong internal investigations came to Sheboygan Police Chief Christopher Domagalski’s desk.
Supervisors found that, amid a raft of sexual misconduct by both men and women in the department, four male officers had sexually harassed female colleagues, including passing around nude and semi-nude photos of their co-workers without their consent.
One victim of harassment had resigned. Two other female officers resigned, citing frustrations with the department.
In total, 12 officers out of the 62-officer patrol force — or about one in five — were disciplined or verbally admonished in 2021 as a result of the internal investigations.
In late 2022, Wisconsin Watch and the Sheboygan Press obtained the three internal investigations, a total of more than 200 pages of heavily redacted reports.
The records name just two of the officers, Bryan Pray and Nicholas Helland, who were disciplined for sexual harassment. Police sought to shield the name of an officer in the third sexual harassment investigation, but a redaction error identifies him as Stephen Schnabel. Wisconsin Watch chose to name him because he was also disciplined for sexual harassment.
The identities of some of the officers disciplined for lesser policy violations could not be definitively confirmed. Wisconsin Watch also chose not to name the victims of sexual harassment, some of whom were also disciplined for policy violations.
Wisconsin Watch and the Sheboygan Press’ review of the reports found the Sheboygan Police Department bungled the investigations in several ways.
The department failed to protect the women who came forward, instead exposing one to retaliation. Management downplayed harassment, repeatedly coming to contradictory conclusions that protected the harassers, issuing wrist-slap discipline and at times blaming the women for their own victimization. Supervisors did not criminally investigate whether officers might have committed pornography-related crimes.
“Anytime there’s potential for unlawful conduct,” said Jim Palmer, executive director of the Wisconsin Professional Police Association, “it’s very common for agencies to call in another outside agency.” That did not happen.
As a result, the public, and some local officials, remained in the dark. Then-city Human Resources Director Vicky Schneider, who should have been well-informed of female officers’ complaints per city policy, alleged a “cover up” when she later learned their full extent.
Police leaders noted in several discipline forms that the department’s reputation and community trust would be damaged “if the public became aware of your conduct.”
Sheboygan County District Attorney Joel Urmanski learned from an outside whistleblower that officers had potentially lied to investigators — information he is constitutionally required to disclose in cases where they testify in court. On Jan. 11, he added Pray to a list of law enforcement agents with documented credibility issues and began informing defense attorneys, allowing them to challenge Pray’s reliability. Urmanski is still weighing whether to list additional officers.
Chief: Violators a ‘small group of people’
Sheboygan city leaders initially decided to hire outside attorneys to ensure the department properly addressed harassment complaints. But the review was discontinued after a female police officer filed a discrimination complaint against the city with the state Department of Workforce Development’s Equal Rights Division.
In August, Sheboygan quietly settled the case for $110,000. The city denied any wrongdoing or liability in connection with the settlement.
Domagalski, who became chief in 2010, said his department took the harassment complaints very seriously and held offending officers accountable.
“This was a small group of people within the organization, and not the entire organization, that is engaged in this behavior (of sexual misconduct),” Domgalski said, adding that similar behavior is found in society at large.
Nationally, an estimated 71% of women and 41% of men working as police officers reported experiencing sexual harassment or assault on the job. Research shows sexual harassment disrupts victims’ career trajectories and increases financial strain.
Partially nude photos led to sexual harassment
The inquiries began when two female officers filed complaints in January 2021 that partially nude photographs of themselves were circulating through the department without their consent. The investigations substantiated this and other sexual harassment, along with other forms of misconduct.
While off duty, a woman identified as Officer 1 sent a partially nude photo of herself to another officer no longer employed in Sheboygan at his request. But, without her consent, he showed the photo to officer Helland while on duty. Helland then took a photo of it with his phone and showed other male officers while on duty.
Officer 1 did not respond to a request for comment. Helland declined, citing departmental policy.
The investigation found Helland guilty of sexual harassment and other misconduct, drawing a five-day unpaid suspension.
A woman identified as Officer 8 — who left the police force and received the $110,000 settlement from the city — alleged Pray took a partially nude photo of her without consent, which the investigation found he then shared with other officers.
The officer acknowledged “flashing” Pray after a night of drinking after a 2019 training session. He took a photo. She told him to delete it.
But Pray kept it, later showing it to other Sheboygan police officers while on duty. Pray also acknowledged flirting with and making sexual comments toward Officer 8. The investigation also uncovered that while off duty, Officer 8 solicited a nude photo from Pray and showed it to a friend without Pray’s consent.
Investigators determined Pray sexually harassed at least one other female officer, and he repeatedly asked for nude photos from a third. A fourth said he was flirty and “sexually explicit.”
Pray declined to comment for this story. Domagalski gave him a 10-day unpaid suspension.
A third male officer found guilty of sexual harassment, identified as Officer 6, viewed partially nude photos of the female officers on Pray’s and Helland’s phones while on duty and received a one-day suspension. Officer 7 engaged in similar behavior yet was not found guilty of sexual harassment; he received a reprimand and required anti-harassment training.
Nude images sent to ‘cheer up’ Pray after killing civilian
In 2020, Officer 11, a female Sheboygan officer, sent Pray nude photos and videos of herself while on duty, which one unnamed officer said was “to assist in cheering him up” after Pray shot a man with documented mental illness — a shooting later deemed justified.
“Officers can have a dark sense of humor — and it, frankly, is one that’s often required, because of the things they have to see on a daily basis,” said Palmer, the police association head. “(But) I think that would clearly strike anyone as out of bounds.”
The chief gave Officer 11 a written reprimand, revoked her phone privileges for one year and required her to attend anti-harassment training. Pray was disciplined for showing the photo to other officers while on duty without her consent.
No criminal investigation or leave ordered
Pray’s and Helland’s conduct could have triggered a criminal investigation.
State law prohibits creating and/or sharing nude images taken without consent where the person depicted had a reasonable expectation of privacy. Depending on the facts of the case, it can be a Class I felony. Officers convicted of felonies face possible decertification, which would bar them from working in law enforcement in Wisconsin.
If a member of the Sheboygan Police Department is “accused of potential criminal conduct,” the department’s policy manual states, a separate, parallel criminal investigation should occur. This did not happen.
In an interview, Domagalski said he does not believe the officers violated the law. The chief added that he believed — contrary to the findings of his investigating lieutenant — that Officer 8 did consent to be photographed.
Throughout the investigation, none of the accused officers was placed on administrative leave, even when Pray admitted to violating orders against talking about the investigation — complaining Officer 8 should also face punishment — one month into the four-month investigation. The department’s manual indicates supervisors should place someone on leave when “a complaint of misconduct is of a serious nature.”
Most people “in any employment law setting” would consider placing the subject of such a complaint on administrative leave as best practice, Palmer said, to “maintain the integrity of the investigation” and protect the alleged victim’s rights.
Domagalski did not explain why he never placed Pray on administrative leave.
Strong findings, weakened conclusions
While an investigator found Officer 8 did not consent to be photographed and that she told Pray to stop the harassment, his superiors reached opposite conclusions.
Domagalski said he believed Officer 8 did not tell Pray to stop, which “absolutely” influenced Pray’s level of discipline. But the department’s own policy says employees are encouraged but not required to inform harassers that their actions are unwelcome.
Sandra Radtke, a lawyer specializing in sexual harassment cases, said victims are often “intimidated” or have other reasons for not straightforwardly telling a harasser to stop. The legal standard for sexual harassment is “unwelcome conduct.”
In her Equal Rights Division complaint, Officer 8 said supervisors “took no genuine interest” in her allegations, asking very few questions, ignoring information she provided and refusing to take basic steps to protect her from continued harassment.
Schneider, the then-city human resources director, filed her own complaint with the state Equal Rights Division in January 2022 alleging the then-City Administrator Todd Wolf retaliated against her for “opposing (the) discrimination and sexual harassment” in the police department. She resigned in June, and her case is still pending. Wolf is now a finalist for the vacant city manager post in Janesville.
The investigations also found one male officer, Schnabel, solicited inappropriate relationships with female trainees.
Kurt Zempel, the patrol captain, found Schnabel called new female recruits and trainees “hotties,” messaged them flirtatiously and solicited relationships. Zempel said he counseled Schnabel about his behavior, but the “pattern” continued. He received a written reprimand and lost his post as a training officer. Schnabel did not respond to a request for comment.
Female officers blamed for victimization
Although the investigations showed both male and female Sheboygan police officers misused their personal phones while on duty, supervisors only stripped the women of their phone privileges. Domagalski did not explain the discrepancy.
Records show Domagalski also overruled his captain’s recommendations that Pray and Helland attend anti-harassment training, while two female officers — who did not violate sexual harassment policy — were ordered to attend.
The disparate punishment crystalizes dynamics at play throughout the investigative reports: Police supervisors in some cases blamed the women who experienced sexual harassment for their own victimization.
Women experiencing harassment are routinely shamed or blamed for their victimization, research shows. They often experience discrimination and retaliation.
Said Radtke, the employment attorney: “That’s why a lot of sexual harassment victims won’t come forward.”