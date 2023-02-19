JVG_230220_WI_SHEBOYGAN_PD01
Sheboygan Police Chief Christopher Domagalski stands at a lectern at Sheboygan City Hall on Jan. 9, 2022. Domagalski was responsible for determining the discipline his officers received, sometimes reducing the punishment recommended by his captain.

 Gary C. Klein/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

SHEBOYGAN — In the spring and summer of 2021, the results of three, monthslong internal investigations came to Sheboygan Police Chief Christopher Domagalski’s desk.

Supervisors found that, amid a raft of sexual misconduct by both men and women in the department, four male officers had sexually harassed female colleagues, including passing around nude and semi-nude photos of their co-workers without their consent.

This is a collaboration by the Sheboygan Press and the nonprofit Wisconsin Watch, (WisconsinWatch.org), which collaborates with WPR, PBS Wisconsin, other news media and the UW-Madison School of Journalism and Mass Communication. All works created, published, posted or disseminated by Wisconsin Watch do not necessarily reflect the views or opinions of UW-Madison or any of its affiliates.

