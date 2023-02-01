The public would be able to watch more parole deliberations in real time under a new Republican proposal, which was written after the Wisconsin Parole Commission came under scrutiny last year over whom it sought to release.

The draft bill — written by Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, and Rep. John Spiros, R-Marshfield, and announced last week — would eliminate from the state's open meetings law the exemption allowing the commission to go into closed session when it considers parole requests.

