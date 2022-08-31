01STOCK_POLICE_GENERIC_1

The number of law enforcement officers in the state ticked down again in 2022, setting a new record for the lowest statewide total since the Wisconsin Department of Justice started tracking the numbers in 2008.

To relieve some of the burden on law enforcement agencies, and attempt to de-escalate encounters between police and civilians, some cities and counties are experimenting with sending non-police employees to answer some 911 calls.

