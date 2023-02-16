Wisconsin Supreme Court candidates
Buy Now

Wisconsin Supreme Court candidates are, from left, Dane County Judge Everett Mitchell, Waukesha County Judge Jennifer Dorow, former Supreme Court Justice Dan Kelly and Milwaukee County Judge Janet Protasiewicz.

 BADGER PROJECT

A normally sleepy election, the 2023 race for Wisconsin Supreme Court could have huge consequences in the battleground state. Experts predict tens of millions of dollars will be spent to influence it.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court currently sits with a tight, 4-3 right-wing majority. But the seat up for reelection belongs to a retiring conservative justice, so state liberals see a rare chance to flip the court.

The Badger Project is a nonpartisan, citizen-supported journalism nonprofit in Wisconsin.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you