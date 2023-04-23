Milwaukee Brewers

Fans tailgate at American Family Field before the game on Opening Day, April 3, 2023.

 STAN KOSEK

The Milwaukee Brewers quintupled their lobbying spending in the past decade, according to filings with the state.

The ballclub is just one of many organizations large and small that lobby in the state’s capital. Lobbying is the attempt to influence legislative or administrative action, according to the state.

The Badger Project is a nonpartisan, citizen-supported journalism nonprofit in Wisconsin.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you