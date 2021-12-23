A years-long legal dispute over the state's voter rolls is back in court, with the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin urging a judge to reinstate the voter registrations of nearly 32,000 people.
A lawsuit from the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin centers on when the state removes people from the voter rolls because it suspects they have moved. It is the latest chapter in a legal saga that began two years ago.
The lawsuit came as a group of Republican state lawmakers told the head of the Wisconsin Elections Commission on Wednesday to provide them with a raft of information about the state's voter database by the end of the month.
In 2019, the state identified about 232,000 voters who it believed had moved. It asked them to register to vote at their new address if they had moved or confirm they were still living at the same place.
Three suburban Milwaukee men represented by the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty sued the Elections Commission, arguing it had to quickly remove the voters from the rolls rather than give them two years to respond to the commission's inquiries.
In a 5-2 ruling this April, the state Supreme Court sided with the commission and found it was not required to swiftly take voters off the rolls.
By this summer, the status of most of the voters on the 2019 list had been resolved, with the voters registering to vote at new addresses, confirming they had not moved or canceled their voter registrations.
As of July, about 69,000 people remained on the 2019 list and the commission removed them from the rolls because they had not voted recently and had not contacted the state about where they lived. Of those voters, about 37,000 had not voted since 2016 and about 32,000 had not voted since 2019.
The League of Women Voters of Wisconsin on Wednesday sued the commission in federal court in Madison over the second set of voters, saying the commission had no authority to remove them from the rolls without notifying them of its plans.
The league did not sue over the 37,000 voters who have not voted since 2016 because state law requires the commission to remove voters from the rolls if they have not cast ballots in the last four years.
Regardless of what the court does, those who have been removed from the voter rolls can reactivate their voter registrations on their own if they have proof of residency. They can register to vote by mail, over the web, in clerks' offices or at the polls on election day.
Meanwhile, the Republicans on the Assembly Elections Commission demanded detailed information about its voter database.
Mark Thomsen, a Democrat who sits on the commission, said the demand amounted to "petty harassment" and called each of the six Republicans a "partisan Grinch."
"What kind of people make these kinds of extensive, even ridiculous, demands for documents and data on fellow human beings on the eve of Christmas and New Year's festivities?" he said in an email to the Journal Sentinel.
Commission spokesman Riley Vetterkind said the commission will respond to the Republicans' demands by the deadline they set.