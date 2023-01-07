Because of what his staff calls “persisting challenges caused by weeks of severe winter weather,” Gov. Tony Evers has declared an energy emergency.
The weather's effect on the distribution of residential heating fuel, including heating oil and propane, is also part of the reason for the declaration, according to a statement. The governor's office said the executive order will allow for swift and efficient delivery of these products throughout the state when residents and industries have dealt with challenges.
“The health, welfare and safety of our neighbors depend on access to fuel for home heating,” Evers said. “Getting residential heating fuel like propane and heating oil moving now to those who need it will help our neighbors remain safe as we enter the next few months of winter.
Multiple suppliers have reported such challenges as long lines at terminals and having to drive longer distances to collect needed products, according to the Public Service Commission’s Office of Energy Innovation.
The declaration will provide a 30-day waiver to allow suppliers to get caught up from the weather-related days. A similar waiver from the Federal Motor Carriers Safety Administration expired Friday.
