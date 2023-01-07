Because of what his staff calls “persisting challenges caused by weeks of severe winter weather,” Gov. Tony Evers has declared an energy emergency.

The weather's effect on the distribution of residential heating fuel, including heating oil and propane, is also part of the reason for the declaration, according to a statement. The governor's office said the executive order will allow for swift and efficient delivery of these products throughout the state when residents and industries have dealt with challenges.

