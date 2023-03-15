JVG_230316_WI_PFAS01
Buy Now

Municipal Well No. 23 in La Crosse stands across the street from the La Crosse Regional Airport in the town of Campbell on French Island in July 2022. Firefighting foam used at the airport has likely contaminated municipal and private wells in the area. The La Crosse Water Utility has removed the well from production.

 Coburn Dukehart/Wisconsin Watch

A new U.S. Environmental Protection Agency proposal issued Tuesday would tighten limits on toxic “forever chemicals” in Wisconsin’s drinking water.

If finalized, the rule would establish the first national standard for PFAS, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, in public water supplies, bringing uniformity to a jumble of state regulations.

This story is a product of the Mississippi River Basin Ag & Water Desk, an editorially independent reporting network based at the University of Missouri School of Journalism in partnership with Report For America and funded by the Walton Family Foundation. Wisconsin Watch is a member of the network. Sign up for our newsletter and donate to support our fact-checked journalism.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you