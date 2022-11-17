Most ballots have been counted in Wisconsin’s 2022 election, and the top vote-getter across all races is Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who won reelection by receiving about 1.36 million votes, according to the Associated Press.

At about 1.34 million votes, Republican Sen. Ron Johnson garnered the second-highest total, followed closely by his opponent, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, a Democrat, who received a little more than 1.31 million – about one percent short of upsetting the incumbent.

The Badger Project is a nonpartisan, citizen-supported journalism nonprofit in Wisconsin.

