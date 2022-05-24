CHICAGO
Chicago is expected to increase to a “high” community level of COVID-19 this week as positive cases continue rising across the city and suburbs, public health officials said, mirroring the surge of infections around other parts of the country.
“While we remain in medium, I expect that we will reach a high level as soon as next week given ongoing COVID trends,” Chicago’s public health Commissioner Allison Arwady said in a statement Friday. “Even if Cook County moves to high, as long as the healthcare system in Chicago remains stable, we likely will not automatically reinstate a mask mandate. We may, however, advise high-risk people to consider limiting non-essential indoor gatherings.”
As of last Thursday, eight counties in central and northern Illinois—though none in the Chicago area—met the CDC’s criteria for “high” community levels of COVID-19. The criteria include having more than 200 new cases per 100,000 residents over the previous week, 10 or more new hospital admissions for COVID-19 per 100,000 residents, and an average 10% or more staffed hospital beds occupied by patients with the virus over the previous week.
At the high community level, state and federal health officials recommend wearing masks in indoor public places, including schools, regardless of vaccination status. People who are more vulnerable to the virus, including older residents and those with compromised immune systems, are encouraged to consider avoiding nonessential indoor activities.
Hospitalizations have been rising statewide, with the number of COVID-19 patients in Illinois hospitals surpassing 1,000 on Monday for the first time since late February. On Thursday, there were 1,060 coronavirus patients in the state’s hospitals, up from 909 a week earlier and 568 the previous month. Hospitalizations reached an all-time high of 7,380 on Jan. 12, the height of the omicron surge.
State health officials on Friday reported 11 coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the average number of deaths to eight per day over the past week. The average number of daily deaths has remained in the single digits for more than a month, the longest stretch since the pandemic began.
In the past week, an average of 1,172 Chicagoans tested positive for COVID-19, up from an average of 922 new daily cases the week before, according to the Chicago Department of Public Health. Meanwhile, hospital admissions have stayed the same the past two weeks, with an average of 18 hospitalizations a day, and deaths have averaged one to two a day, still the lowest rate of the pandemic, the statement said.