A new state audit is questioning how Gov. Tony Evers’ administration spent $1.3 million in federal funds and also identified $43 million in federal pandemic cash left on the table the state can claim.
The totals represent a relatively small percentage of the federal funds handled by the administration. In fiscal year 2021-22, state agencies administered $20.2 billion in federal financial assistance, including $5.9 billion related to the public health emergency.
The latest audit by the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau focused on that money and 22 federal programs that accounted for 58.9% of the total. The audit also incorporated the state’s financial statements from the same fiscal year.
The report found an array of issues ranging from deficiencies in financial reporting to calculation errors resulting in hundreds of people not getting money for heating assistance.
“These questioned costs relate to the Disaster Grants—Public Assistance program, the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund, the CSLFRF (Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds), the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, the MA Program, and the Research and Development Cluster,” the audit found.
64 recommendations made
The report makes 64 recommendations pertaining to 26 findings. The Department of Administration received the most recommendations, 27, followed by the Department of Health Services with 20 and the UW System with 10.
Recommendations range from refunding more than 600 homeowners for heating benefits to updating oversight procedures.
The DOA expended $205.6 million under a federal grant that provides assistance to eligible low-income homeowners and renters to reduce heating costs.
The department provided $80.6 million in heating benefits to more than 190,000 households. But a calculation error by DOA resulted in 605 households being underpaid a total of $130,352, the audit found.
Money still left to claim
The audit also identified $43 million in additional federal funding the state should claim through the Medicare program.
In January 2021, DHS received invoices for Medicare premiums due to the federal government on Feb. 1, 2021. The payment DHS made was not received within the allowed grace period.
“As a result, the federal government issued an MA (medical assistance) Program award reduction notice in March 2021 for $43 million. However, DHS did both pay the February 1, 2021 Medicare premiums and received an award reduction notice. DHS was unaware that this had occurred until we informed them in March 2023,” the audit found.
In a letter responding to the report, Barry Kasten, director of the Bureau of Fiscal Services for the Department of Health Services, said the department has put together a corrective action plan, that will include meeting in smaller groups to “identify significant new programs, changes to existing programs, and other notable changes.”
“They will obtain a more complete understanding of the financial reporting process of new programs and ensure that all account balances, including fund balance, are appropriately reported and classified,” Kasten said.
