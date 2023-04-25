JANESVILLE — By 2024, both commercial and residential customers will have an option to buy monthly shares of solar-generated power from a 30-acre solar farm Alliant Energy plans to build near the Rock County jail complex.

In an agreement that Alliant announced Tuesday, the company said it intends to lease farmland owned by Rock County off Highway 14, east of the county-run Rock Haven nursing home, to build a first-of-its-kind “community solar garden.”

