JANESVILLE -- The city of Janesville has declared a winter weather emergency starting at 7 a.m. Thursday and lasting through the evening. Three to 7 inches of snow is expected.
The National Weather Service predicts heavy snow and wind gusts as high as 45 miles per hour for parts of eastern central, south central and southeastern Wisconsin.
The winter weather emergency means that all parked vehicles must be removed from city streets until snow and ice clearing operations are complete. Anyone who does not move their vehicles will receive a parking ticket. Vehicles must be moved prior to 7 a.m. Thursday and remain m off the street until 7 a.m. Friday.
Those are unable to park in a driveway or garage may parked in any municipal parking lot during a winter weather emergency. The following parking lots are available downtown:
East Wall Street lot at East Wall Street and North Parker Drive
City Hall lot at West Wall Street and North Jackson Street
South High Street lot at West Court Street and South High Street
Hedberg Public Library lot on Water Street
River/Union Street lot at South River Street and Union Street
North Parker Drive parking ramp at North Parker Drive and East Wall Street
Vehicles must be removed from parking lots after the emergency has ended to allow for city crews to clear the lots of snow and ice. The fines for parking on the street during a winter weather emergency is $50. The Janesville Police Department may begin issuing tickets to violators before snow and ice clearing operations begin.
