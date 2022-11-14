JANESVILLE—The day before the Rock County Board was to finalize its 2023 budget, Supervisor Mike Zoril said he’ll propose an 11th-hour amendment that gives property owners a “big tax cut,” by using $7 million in county reserve funds to pay off debt.
“I believe this is the appropriate thing to do right now to help Rock County family budgets deal with 40-year inflation highs. Instead of increasing taxes, we should be decreasing them,” Zoril told The Gazette Monday.
The county board meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the county courthouse, 51 S. Main St., Janesville, Courtroom H, to approve the 2023 budget.
The proposed 2023 budget to be introduced to the county board Tuesday night is about $218.6 million, up from $210.9 million in 2022. According to county policy, 20-25% of that needs to remain in reserve funds.
Tapping reserve funds
The proposed budget calls for keeping 24% in reserve funds, or about $51 million. Zoril said he wants to aim for 20%, freeing up around $7 million that would be applied toward the $8.5 million the county is proposing to levy in taxes in 2023. He will also propose using $1.5 million of sales tax revenue to reduce the county’s debt.
Amendments can be proposed as the budget is presented, and if there is a second a vote may be taken. Zoril said it is “pretty tough” to get budget amendments passed but said he believes there will be multiple county board members who will support his proposal.
“I believe we will vote on it. Then the question is, ‘Will we have enough votes?’ I think it’s a 50-50 chance,” Zoril said. “It’s one of these chances that people say ‘if you’re going to cut taxes you’re going to cut services.’ But this is a chance to have your cake and eat it too.”
Zoril said he believes county residents have been “overtaxed for years,” and that the county has built up reserve funds.
‘Highly unusual’
County board member Tricia Clasen, who serves on the finance committee, told The Gazette on Monday that Zoril’s proposal seemed “highly unusual,” but said this is only her second time going through the county budget process so she could not comment further.
Zoril said his proposed tax cut is more important this year than it would normally be because of property values skyrocketing, and because not all municipalities are assessing values on the same timeline, which lends uncertainty for some homeowners in 2023.
“Even if the city cuts its tax rate and the school district cuts its tax rate, the county is not cutting the overall tax rate because assessments are so out of whack,” Zoril said.
Sales tax
According to the Wisconsin Department of Revenue, Rock County has received $15.5 million in sales tax revenue this year so far. If it receives more than $16.2 million by the end of the year, the county is required to use it toward capital projects.
The county is projecting it will receive up to $19 million and is proposing to use its excess $4 million to offset borrowing costs for the expansion of the Rock County Jail.
The county is proposing to use $9 million in sales tax revenue for operational costs and $10 million for capital and one-time expenditures. That includes construction projects, facility improvements, equipment purchases, conservation easements and consultations, according to a slideshow presentation produced by the county for the budget proposal. According to the presentation, that will reduce long-term debt required for projects and highway construction.
