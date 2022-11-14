01STOCK_COURTHOUSE_ROCKCOUNTY2
Anthony Wahl

JANESVILLE—The day before the Rock County Board was to finalize its 2023 budget, Supervisor Mike Zoril said he’ll propose an 11th-hour amendment that gives property owners a “big tax cut,” by using $7 million in county reserve funds to pay off debt.

“I believe this is the appropriate thing to do right now to help Rock County family budgets deal with 40-year inflation highs. Instead of increasing taxes, we should be decreasing them,” Zoril told The Gazette Monday.

