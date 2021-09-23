The Rock County Historical Society (RCHS) will be featuring a community-focused exhibit of nostalgic holiday photos this upcoming holiday season. For the display, titled "Tidings of Comfort and Joy," RCHS is inviting the public to submit photographs of holiday moments from the past that capture cherished traditions or a special holiday memory. Photos from 1970 or earlier are of particular interest for this exhibit.
Submissions should include the name and city of the individual submitting the photo, a brief explanation of the memory being shared, the year the photo was taken—or an estimated date—and the names of the individuals in the photo.
Photos may be dropped off at the RCHS Museum Center, 426 N. Jackson St., Janesville, for immediate scan and return during normal operating hours: 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Wednesday-Sunday, or by appointment. No photos will be accepted by mail.
Photos may also be emailed as a JPEG attachment to RCHS Assistant Director and Curator of Collections Cara Kinzelman at ckinzelman@rchs.us. The deadline for photo submissions is October 29, 2021.
All submitted photographs will be on display during RCHS’ Holiday Tree Show throughout the holiday season.
###
Home to six uniquely different historic sites on a 3.5-acre campus in the historic Look West Neighborhood, the Rock County Historical Society’s mission is to bridge past and present through capturing and sharing stories about Rock County, Wisconsin. Its sites include the award-winning Lincoln-Tallman House, Helen Jeffris Wood Museum Center, Charles Tallman Archives, Tallman Carriage House, Wilson-King Stone House, and the Frances Willard Schoolhouse.
Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!
Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.