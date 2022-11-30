top story Public Record Nov. 30, 2022 By GAZETTE STAFF Nov 30, 2022 22 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Rock CountyFelony ArrestAll of those listed below have since their arrest been formally charged with a felony (or felonies)C.J. HALL, 30, Johnsons Creek, retail theft as a party to a crime, Nov.23, 2800 block of Deerfield Drive, Janesville. Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Felony Theft Crime Johnsons Creek Criminal Law Social_feed Public Log Trending Now Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Your Weekly Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Public Record Public Record Nov. 30, 2022 Public record for Nov. 28, 2022 Public record for Nov. 22, 2022 Public Record for Nov. 21, 2022 Public record for Nov. 18, 2022 Public Record for Nov. 17, 2022 Public record Nov. 16, 2022 Public record for Nov. 15, 2022 Public record for Nov. 14, 2022 Public record For Nov. 11, 2022