All of those listed below have since their arrest been formally charged with a felony (or felonies)
MARTHA SCOTT, 51, of Rockford, Illinois, OWI that caused injury, Nov. 11, intersection of highways 11 and 51, Janesville.
JACOB BROWN, 29, of Janesville, possession of methamphetamine, Nov. 200 E. Highway 14, Janesville.
ANTWON LOCKHART, 18, of Beloit, burglary, Nov. 11, 400 block of Jackson Street, Janesville.
WILLIAM TOLES, 41, of Haywood, substantial battery; domestic abuse, Nov. 9, at the intersection of Broad and Pleasant streets, Janesville.
RICHARD PITTS, 41, of Janesville, battery or threat to a judge, prosecutor or law enforcement, Nov. 10, 1100 block of South County D, town of Rock.
CHRISTOPHER BAUMANN, 41, of Beloit, possession of firearm by a felon, Nov. 10, Wisconsin Avenue, Janesville.
HEIDI GONZALES, 49, of Beloit, second-degree reckless endangering safety; domestic abuse, Nov. 11, 4200 block of East Circlewood Drive, Janesville.
PAUL STAPLES, 53, of Janesville, first-degree recklessly endangering safety as party to a crime; false imprisonment as party to a crime; use of oleoresin device during the commission of a crime as a party to a crime, Nov. 5, Janesville.
TERRI STAPLES, 58, of Janesville, first-degree recklessly endangering safety as a party to a crime; false imprisonment as a party to a crime; use of oleoresin device during the commission of a crime as a party to a crime, Nov. 5, Janesville.
