Rock County

Arrest

CHRISTOPHER A. HOLLIE, 29, of 222 N. Franklin St., Janesville, at 12:45 p.m. Saturday on charges of false imprisonment, two counts of battery, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property, theft of movable property, trespassing and a probation violation. The location of his arrest was not immediately available.

Intoxicated driving arrest

PATRICIA A. NAHN, 56, of 2277 N. Parker Drive, Janesville, at 9:46 p.m. Thursday at Newville and Humes roads. It was listed as her first offense.

Reported

THEFTS FROM CARS recently in the town of Beloit. Police said in a Facebook post Friday that they were investigating a string of overnight thefts from unlocked motor vehicles near Williams Drive, Stratford Drive, Flack Road and Security Road.

Fire

1500 BLOCK OF WEST AVALON ROAD, town of Rock, reported at 8:37 p.m. Saturday. The Rock County Communications Center said Janesville Fire Department responded to a residential house fire. Officials did not immediately believe there to be any human occupants in the home at the time of the fire.

Charged

RAYMOND HERNANDEZ, 38, of 329 S. Main St., Janesville, with stalking, disorderly conduct and burglary, the first two as acts of domestic abuse. Beloit police say on Sept. 3, they spoke to a woman who said Hernandez contacted her that day more than 100 times with threatening messages and left dozens of voicemails. Police also say Hernandez broke into the woman’s home and took a laptop after kicking down a door.