Rock County

Reported

BURGLARY at 2:59 a.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of Hoover Street, Janesville. The homeowner reported a Samsung television, LG soundbar, money, knives, food, vaping accessories, a Ralph Lauren bag and folding saw missing.

Charged

CHAD E. PEHL, 45, of Davis, Illinois, with false imprisonment. He is accused of preventing a woman from leaving his room at the Lannon Stone Motel, 1524 E. Racine St., Janesville, on Tuesday.