Janesville, WI (53545)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning becoming more widespread in the afternoon. High 68F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight. Low 53F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.