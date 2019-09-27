Rock County
Intoxicated driving arrest
BROCK A. AUSTIN, 32, Beloit, at 5:04 p.m. Tuesday at 714 Center Ave., Janesville.
Charged
VERNELL STEVENSON, 39, 302 S. Academy St., Janesville, for one count of felony battery by prisoners. Rock County jail officials say on Sept. 20, Stevenson, an inmate at the Rock County Jail, went into another inmate’s cell and told the inmate that “God would not approve” of the inmate sitting down to use the bathroom. Stevenson then used his finger to poke the inmate in the eye. The inmate was treated for a scratched eyeball and a cut around his eye. At the time of the attack, the inmate was reading the Bible.