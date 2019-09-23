Rock County

Arrests

AVANYA L. SMITH KOOIMAN, 17, of 2718 Mineral Point Road, at 5:32 a.m. Sunday, at Mineral Point Road Mineral Point Road and Crosby Aveune on charges of operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent, resisting arrest and fleeing.

RAMON E. MORENO, 34, of 412 Colby Court, Janesville, at 4:07 a.m. Saturday at home on charges of stalking.

LISA J. COLLINS, 39, at 133 N. Wakely St., Whitewater, at 6:13 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of West Milwaukee Street, Janesville, on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, possession of prescription drugs and theft of personal identifying information.