Rock County

Arrest

SCOTT J. MARCH, 35, of 306 N. Academy St., Janesville, at 5:01 p.m. Thursday at 509 E. Milwaukee St., No. 3, on a charge of physical abuse of a child in connection with an Aug. 5 incident.

Reported

THEFT BY CONTRACTOR by a homeowner Wednesday on North Ellendale Road in the town of Fulton who said she paid a man June 12 to take down two trees and remove the stumps, and the work was not done. Similar cases were reported in the same area.

Charged

TRUMAN A. WORACHEK, 28, of 1122 N. Oakhill Ave., Janesville, with failure to report to jail. He is accused of not reporting to jail as required by June 30 to serve 90 days on a misdemeanor intoxicated driving conviction.

Walworth County

Charged

JERON R. BELL, 25, of Waterford, with possession of a firearm by a felon. Walworth County sheriff’s deputies say on Aug. 31, they stopped a car for speeding in the town of Spring Prairie and found Bell, a passenger, with a gun.

RYAN J. BELLOVARY, 30, of East Troy, with operating a motor vehicle without owner consent and misdemeanor theft. Walworth County sheriff’s deputies say on Aug. 12, Bellovary stole a car belonging to someone he used to work with that also had a chainsaw inside. He is also charged with identity theft for allegedly using someone else’s debit card.

CHRISTOPHER A. CARROLL, 40, formerly of N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan, with two counts of failing to provide information as a sex offender. A probation and parole agent says Carroll moved out of his Delavan address without informing authorities.

JAKE D. ESCH, 32, of 4036 County F, town of Delavan, with possession with intent to deliver Schedule IV narcotic drugs and a prescription drug. Town of Geneva police say on Aug. 29, Esch was in a car crash while intoxicated and in the possession of alprazolam.

HAZEL A. FREIBERG, 21, of Madison, with party to uttering a forgery and misdemeanor theft. Whitewater police say on March 20, Freiberg paid at Culver’s with a counterfeit $100 bill.

JORGE A. GONZALEZ, 29, of 8711 E. County X, Clinton, with second-degree recklessly endangering safety. Town of Delavan police say on Aug. 19, Gonzalez was driving recklessly and tried to run a driver he knew off the road multiple times.

JASON L. HARTMAN, 18, of 215 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan, with two counts of possessing child pornography. A Walworth County sheriff’s detective says between Aug. 27, 2018, and Jan. 10 had child porn in a Dropbox account.

KYLE J. JOHNSON, 41, of 7351 Hilltop Lane, Lake Geneva, with attempting to flee or elude an officer. Walworth County sheriff’s deputies say on Aug. 17, they tried to stop Johnson but he drove away reaching speeds of 100 mph.

TIMOTHY G. JONES, 53, of W880 Roman Road, Genoa City, with operating a motor vehicle without owner consent. Bloomfield police say on May 27, Jones took a car belonging to someone he knows without permission and crashed it while intoxicated in Kenosha County.

CONOR L. KORTENDICK, 24, of Saint Francis, with attempting to flee an officer. Bloomfield police say on Aug. 17, Kortendick fled from officers on Highway 50 before he was eventually boxed in.

MICHAEL L. MARKS, 47, of Dousman, with false imprisonment, fourth-degree sexual assault, disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail jumping. Walworth County sheriff’s deputies say on Aug. 21, Marks inappropriately touched a Grand Geneva Resort employee without her consent and tried to shut the door before the employee escaped.

SHERRY L. MORGAN, 55, of Fort Atkinson, with delivery of Schedule I or II narcotics. Walworth County sheriff’s deputies say on April 16, they conducted a controlled buy of five methadone pills from Morgan.

BLAKE A. REEVES, 22, of Oconomowoc, with three counts of delivering LSD, one as party to the crime. Walworth County sheriff’s deputies say on Feb. 22, March 26 and June 17, they conducted controlled buys of LSD from Reeves or when he was present.

CODEY A. WILLIAMSON, 37, of Milwaukee, with concealing a stolen firearm, possession of marijuana and two counts of carrying a concealed weapon. Walworth County sheriff’s deputies say on Sept. 2, they stopped Williamson and found him with brass knuckles, marijuana and a gun that was reported stolen out of Texas.