Rock County
Intoxicated driving arrests
KARLIE R. ALEXANDER, 19, of 323 N. High St., Janesville, at 2:14 a.m. Saturday at Park Avenue and Wilson Avenue on charges of second-offense OWI and operating while revoked.
TROY E. FORSTER, 44, of 411 Kentucky Drive, Janesville, at 11:08 p.m. Saturday at 2001 Center Ave., Janesville, on charges of second-offense OWI, disorderly conduct and operating without insurance. Janesville police say Forster got into a fight Hammy’s Tavern, left in his car, got into a traffic crash and fled on foot.