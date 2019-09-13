Rock County

Arrests

JEOVONTE R. JONES, 34, of 2504 N. Sumac Drive, Janesville, at 3:33 p.m. Friday at Randolph Road and Lexington Drive, Janesville, on charges of possession with intent to deliver three to 10 grams of amphetamine, possession with intent to deliver 200 or fewer grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Accidents

AFTON ROAD AT ROCKPORT PARK DRIVE, JANESVILLE, at 3:27 P.M. Sept 2, when an SUV driven by Jordan J. Newcomb, 28, of 8124 W. Mineral Point Road, Janesville, hit the rear of a car driven by Shane E. Budd, 32, of 432 N. Terrace St., Janesville. A passenger in the Budd car, Hannah R. Budd, 21, same address, was transported to Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville, for a possible minor injury. Police were seeking Shane to cite him for driving after revocation, hit and run, non-registration and following too closely.

Charged

JUAN D. SERRANO, 63, of 342 Mineral Point Ave., Janesville, with battery by prisoner and substantial battery. He is accused of breaking the nose of another inmate of the Rock County Jail on Thursday in a dispute over the use of the jail phone system.

CLAYTON J. GODBY, 32, of 6219 S. Highway 51, Janesville, with burglary and theft. He is accused of breaking into Torkelson Construction, 1500 E. Gale Drive, town of Beloit, and taking checks Thursday.