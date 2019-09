Rock County

Arrest

TIFFANY A. MACIAS, 36, of 2407 Holiday Drive, No. 1, Janesville, at 7:52 p.m. Friday at the Janesville Mall, 2500 Milton Ave., Janesville, on a charge of felony retail theft.

Intoxicated driving arrest

TAYLOR A. RODRIGUEZ, 26, of 1101 W. Burbank Ave., Janesville, at 10 p.m. Friday at 911 Milton Ave., Janesville.