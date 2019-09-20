Rock County

Arrests

WAYNE R. LUEBKE, 39, of 3206 Hampshire Road, Janesville, at 7:55 p.m. Wednesday at 3688 Milton Avenue and Interstate 90/39. Janesville police reported conducting a high-risk traffic stop on a vehicle involved in an armed subject call from Milton before turning Luebke over to Milton police.

DANTE R. MCALISTER, 40, of 1119 Ninth St., Beloit, at 8:02 a.m. Wednesday at the Rock County Jail on a charge of battery by prisoner.

Intoxicated driving arrest

BRADY S. HUME, 30, of 539 W. Caine St., No. 208, Whitewater, at 12:49 a.m. Thursday at Highways 51 and 11 on charges of first-offense intoxicated driving and a probation violation.

Reported

CAR STOLEN at 3:27 p.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of Highway 14 in the town of Janesville. Rock County sheriff’s deputies have no suspects.

UTV STOLEN at 5:44 p.m. Wednesday in the 6100 block of South Highway 51, town of Rock. Rock County sheriff’s deputies have no suspects.

Charged

JOSEPH L. MORING, 33, of 1326 Morningside Drive, No. 7, Janesville, with strangulation and suffocation, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, criminal damage to property and two counts each of false imprisonment, battery and disorderly conduct. Janesville police say in two episodes on Sept. 17 and 18, Moring physically attacked a woman he knows and destroyed her phone.

Accident

PONTIAC PLACE, near McDonald’s, at 3:41 p.m. Wednesday when Jessica L. Warner Reed, 37, of 8334 N. Oak Ridge Drive, Milton, left a parking lot and struck a car driven by Raquel Bruno Giles, 22, of 2228 Alongi Lane, Beloit, who was transported to Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville, with possible back injuries.