Rock County

Arrests

JOSEPH D. PEPINI, 41, of Loves Park, Illinois, at 4:49 p.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of Milton Avenue, Janesville, on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, possession of schedule I or II narcotics, resisting arrest and a fugitive complaint. Also arrested in the same incident was KIMBERLY N. GENTRY, 42, of Loves Park, Illinois, on charges of possession of marijuana, retail theft, possession of schedule I or II narcotics, resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of prescription drugs.

Operating while intoxicated

GROVER JENKINS, 79, of 100 N. Franklin Street, No. 217, Janesville, at 10:58 p.m. Saturday at his home. It was listed as his second arrest on an intoxicated-driving charge.

EUGENIO BARRALES-FLORES, 47, of 1105 Kellogg Ave., No. A11, Janesville, at 3:31 a.m. Sunday at Academy and McKinley streets, Janesville.

STEPHANIE J. THOMPSON, 32, of 1814 Green Valley Drive, Janesville, at 12:12 a.m. Saturday at Center and Kellogg avenues, Janesville.

Reported

BURGLARY, reported at 11:01 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of South Washington Street, Janesville. Reported taken was a bike valued at $100 and a chain saw valued at $250.